Scleroderma Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline Comprising a Broad Spectrum of Molecular Targets

There are more than 50 companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Scleroderma. Lenabasum (Corbus Pharmaceuticals) and Iloprost (Eicos Sciences) are in the most advanced stage (Phase III). Ongoing, Research and Development in the field of Scleroderma therapeutics are anticipated to bring a new effective therapy for the condition.

DelveInsight’s ‘Scleroderma Pipeline Insights’ report lays down a holistic coverage of the available therapies, Scleroderma pipeline therapies in different developmental phases of clinical trials, key companies active in the Scleroderma pipeline domain, driving factors and restraints in the commercial launch of the Scleroderma pipeline therapies, and future trends.

Some of the key highlights from the Scleroderma Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s analysis depicts a robust Scleroderma Pipeline with 50+ active players in the domain working on 50+ pipeline therapies .

in the domain working on . Key Scleroderma pipeline therapies such as Lenabasum, EHP 101, FT011, Belumosudil, Guselkumab, ECCS 50, KHK4827, SAR156597, Treprostinil, HZN-825, GS-248, Brentuximab Vedotin, C21, ARG201, Belumosudil, CAM2043, Tofacitinib, Sarilumab, FCX 013, VIB7734, AVID200 and others are under evaluation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Scleroderma.

and others are under evaluation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Scleroderma. Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Gesynta Pharma, Formation Biologics, Fibrocell Science, CSL Behring, ChemomAb, Luminary Therapeutics, Certa Therapeutics, Kadmon Corporation, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Horizon Therapeutics, Acceleron Pharma, Tvardi Therapeutics, BriaCell Therapeutics, Blade Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, AnaMar, Immunemed, Viela Bio among several others are key prominent pharma companies working in the domain.

among several others are key prominent pharma companies working in the domain. In January 2021, Timber Pharmaceuticals received Orphan Drug Designation from U.S. FDA for TMB-003 for the Treatment of Systemic Sclerosis.

CiVi 030 is an intravenous formulation of iloprost, a potent vasodilator and platelet inhibitor with anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects being developed for the treatment of digital ischemic episodes in people with Systemic Sclerosis (SSc). CiVi 030 received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Systemic Sclerosis (SSc).

In April 2020, Horizon Therapeutics announced that it had acquired Curzion Pharmaceuticals and its development-stage oral selective lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPAR1) antagonist, CZN001 (renamed HZN-825), for the treatment of Systemic Sclerosis.

FCX-013 is being developed as a disease-modifying, autologous cell-based gene therapy that utilizes lentiviral vectors to deliver functional matrix metalloproteinase 1 genes (MMP-1) to patients with moderate to severe localized Scleroderma.

is being developed as a disease-modifying, autologous cell-based gene therapy that utilizes lentiviral vectors to deliver functional matrix metalloproteinase 1 genes (MMP-1) to patients with moderate to severe localized Scleroderma. The U. S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug designation to FCX-013 for the treatment of localized Scleroderma. In addition, FCX-013 has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation and Fast Track designation for the treatment of moderate to severe localized Scleroderma.

The Scleroderma Pipeline report comprises detailed information on ongoing clinical trials, deals, mergers & acquisitions taking place in the domain, recent approvals and failures in space, and growth prospects across the Scleroderma domain.

Scleroderma Overview

Scleroderma is a group of rare diseases that leads to the hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues. There are 2 major types of Scleroderma: Localized Scleroderma that affects the skin and Systemic Scleroderma that affects blood circulation and internal organs as well as the skin. The condition appears to affect women more as compared to men. At present, there exists no cure for the disease; however, there are symptomatic treatment approaches available.

Scleroderma Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Lenabasum Corbus Pharmaceuticals III Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists Oral Iloprost Eicos Sciences III Epoprostenol agonists Intravenous KHK4827 Kyowa Kirin III Interleukin 17 receptor antagonists Subcutaneous ECCS-50 Cytori therapeutics III Cell replacements Subcutaneous EHP 101 Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals II Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists; Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1 inhibitors; Hypoxia-inducible factor 1 inhibitors; Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-gamma agonists Oral FT011 Certa Therapeutics II Platelet-derived growth factor inhibitors Oral Belumosudil Kadmon Corporation II Rho-associated kinase inhibitors Oral Guselkumab Janssen Pharmaceutical II Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors Intravenous, Subcutaneous FCX 013 Castle Creek Biosciences I/II Gene transference; Matrix metalloproteinase 1 replacements Intradermal VIB7734 Viela Bio I Dendritic cell inhibitors NA CM-101 Chemomab Therapeutics I Chemokine CCL24 inhibitors Intravenous AM1476 AnaMar I Serotonin 2B receptor antagonists Oral LMY-920 Luminary Therapeutics Preclinical Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Parenteral CAN-10 Cantargia Preclinical Interleukin 1 inhibitors; Interleukin-33 inhibitors NA hzVSF v13 ImmuneMed Discovery Immunomodulators; Virus replication inhibitors NA

Scleroderma Therapeutics Assessment

The Scleroderma Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Scleroderma emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

By Molecule Type

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Intradermal

Topical

By Mechanism of Action

Collagen inhibitors; Cytokine inhibitors

Dendritic cell inhibitors

Serotonin 2B receptor antagonists

Chemokine CCL24 inhibitors

Platelet-derived growth factor inhibitors

Gene transference; Matrix metalloproteinase 1 replacement

Cell replacements

Interleukin 1 inhibitors; Interleukin-33 inhibitors

By Targets

Proteins

Replication pathways

Scope of the Scleroderma Drug Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Gesynta Pharma, Formation Biologics, Fibrocell Science, CSL Behring, ChemomAb, Luminary Therapeutics, Certa Therapeutics, Kadmon Corporation, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Horizon Therapeutics, Acceleron Pharma, Tvardi Therapeutics, BriaCell Therapeutics, Blade Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, AnaMar, Immunemed, Viela Bio among others.

Key Scleroderma Pipeline Therapies: Lenabasum, EHP 101, FT011, Belumosudil, Guselkumab, ECCS 50, KHK4827, SAR156597, Treprostinil, HZN-825, GS-248, Brentuximab Vedotin, C21, ARG201, Belumosudil, CAM2043, Tofacitinib, Sarilumab, FCX 013, VIB7734, AVID200 and several others.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Scleroderma Disease Overview 4 Scleroderma Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis 5 Scleroderma Therapeutic Assessment 6 In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Scleroderma – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 8 In-depth Commercial Scleroderma Assessment 9 Scleroderma Collaboration Deals 10 Late Stage Scleroderma Products (Phase III) 10.1 Lenabasum: Corbus Pharmaceuticals 11 Mid-Stage Scleroderma Products (Phase II) 11.1 EHP 101: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals 12 Early Stage Scleroderma Products (Phase I) 12.1 VIB7734: Viela Bio 13 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Scleroderma Products 13.1 LMY-920: Luminary Therapeutics 14 Inactive Scleroderma Pipeline Products 15 Key Scleroderma Products 16 Unmet Needs 17 Scleroderma Market Drivers and Barriers 18 Future Perspectives and Conclusion 19 Analyst Views 20 Key Scleroderma Companies 21 Appendix

