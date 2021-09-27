Poicoin - Africa's First Coin launches on Exchange
Poicoin is delivering DApps for value exchange and empowerment via mobile phones in E-Commerce, Real Estate, Hospitality and SMEs for 100x ROIIKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa realized for its prosperous heritage is undergoing structural changes. Despite the socio-economic challenges and apprehensions it is a land of vast chances if smeared and chiseled by a dynamic team effort. Poicoin is the catalyst that can ignite a global uprising with Africa as center stage. The dynamic team at Poi with vibrant supporters and stakeholders initiates a step to get Poi accepted as gold standard transaction crypto in the business and humanitarian sector.
The unique initiatives of Poi include empowering under-resourced entrepreneurs with training, access to grants and potentially 0% APY Loans, enhancing humanitarian aids, improving acceptability in local community circles and establishment leveraging on mobile reach via decentralized mobile applications (DApps). Poicoin gives you a unique opportunity to earn from the assets through high yield staking plans. As the acceptability and e-commerce integration with cashback reward progresses, the returns may be extraordinary.
In a continent that already embraces mobile money, Digital Currency offers advantages for a young, tech-savvy population. Africa is a fertile ground for mobile money. So it's easier for Africans to understand as opposed to people in the West who already have more financial inclusion and easy access to banking systems. Statistics show that;
• Monthly cryptocurrency transfers to and from Africa under $10,000 (€8,500) shot up by 55% over the past year, reaching a peak of $316 million in June, 2020.
• There are more than 20 million users using online payment system at present in Nigeria alone.
• Mobile subscribers increased by 44% which is about 444 million users in 2019 and is expected to increase by 634 million by 2025
• For Africans in the diaspora sending money back home, the cost of bank transfers is astronomical but digital currencies can allow people to practically send money back to Africa for very little fee or even free in some cases.
• Digital currencies are now an alternative to traditional government-managed currencies where there's historically been so many errors and negative side-effects.
• Cryptocurrency transactions in Nigeria alone rose to $8bn per week in February 2021 across various crypto exchanges.
Poicoin is working with several Diaspora Communities with over 500k members in total who are stranded with grave challenge in sending funds back home to their loved ones due to high costs and recent negative policies. Poicoin will be solving this problem in December by launching the POI Exchange which will be the first major adoption of POI in Remittance Industry and this of course comes with Zero Transaction Fees! You can send funds from Poi to Poi users at zero cost! Poicoin is also working with Business Co-Operatives and Small Scales Industrialists groups with over 2000 Manufacturers and Producers across the country Nigeria alone in driving Poicoin Adoption.
We believe that the pursuit of happiness is a human right and we aim to provide the People of the World a method in which the opportunity to exercise that right is accessible to even the most destitute. With local businesses and communities thriving, we work to end the long suffering of the People once and for all and bring forth a new realm of opportunity, not just for Africa, but for the World!
Poicoin has great prospect to being the next 100x gem cryptocurrency you wouldn’t want to miss. Poicoin Launchpad already LIVE on Indoex Exchange and begins on 29th September on P2PB2B Exchange. The Launchpad is fast filling up on Indoex Exchange and P2PB2B Exchange and at the lowest price of $0.25/poi. So hurry up and join the Launchpad with exciting rewards. Don’t forget to join our social media groups for a chance to win in our various competitions!
