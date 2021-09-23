SurgiQuality to Transform the Healthcare Experience with $5M in Series A Funding
SurgiQuality to disrupt and improve healthcare with a fresh take on patients connecting with the right surgeons using an easy, intuitive & centralized platform.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the healthcare sector needs more changes than ever. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant changes in the healthcare sector and a greater awareness of the importance of good health. People know how vital efficient quality healthcare is for everyone in the nation. SurgiQuality is one such platform that has taken a crucial step in devising better surgical outcomes for patients and doctors. Being created in 2014 with a small team of dedicated professionals, the company raised nearly $2.4M in the seed round. After almost seven years, SurgiQuality is currently in the Series-A Fund-Raising Round, raising $5M.
“We have signed a term sheet with a VC to expand and carry our Series A fundraising round,” says Dr. Sanjay Prasad, Founder & CEO of SurgiQuality. The company plans to use these investments to build a potent sales team to cover Sales & Marketing for the brand. SurgiQuality also intends to invest this funding in customized technology for its unique platform. SurgiQuality is open to partnering with individual accredited investors, investment banks, and venture capital firms.
SurgiQuality offers a centralized platform for patients and primary physicians. It helps in connecting the best surgeons with proven outcomes to patients. It primarily disrupts and improves referrals from primary care physicians to surgeons. For instance, you visit your primary physician with a health problem. They suggest perhaps surgery is necessary, but you do not know which surgeon to consult. So, you’ll ask the physician to suggest some good surgeons. Quite a few times, the primary care doctor might not have reliable information about the best surgeons for a specific surgery.
Many people are not even much aware of the right surgeries. They often undergo procedures they didn’t even need or get the surgery done by a surgeon with no good outcomes. In recent research, we found that 15-25% of surgeries performed today are unnecessary. Many of these patients develop complications, leading them to get more surgeries. With the idea of creating more accountability in the healthcare sector, SurgiQuality solves all these problems. “With SurgiQuality, everyone wins, be it the patient, surgeon, primary-care doctor, or even health plans,” says Dr. Sanjay Prasad.
SurgiQuality stands as a platform that eases the work for the patient and primary doctors. When you go to a doctor, and they ask you to see a surgeon. SurgiQuality concierge gathers your data like pertinent medical records and imaging. Once the documents are uploaded, your medical records and imaging go to qualified and board-approved surgeons through the SurgiConnect app. Many surgeons study your medical history and state their opinion and experience, offer alternatives, and tell their price for the procedure. The patient then gets to pick a surgeon based on their budget and the expertise of the surgeon. The seamless platform lets the patient contact all surgeons and then book a surgery appointment.
SurgiQuality has seen significant growth with many conducive partnerships. “If you need surgery, don’t feel overwhelmed. Rather, take a pause, breathe and rethink. The patient needs to aggregate information and ask tough questions before choosing a surgeon,” adds Dr. Prasad. The platform has more than 30,000 surgeons in over 50 states and partnerships with nearly 300 surgery centers and hospitals. SurgiQuality will take a bold approach to reimagine the healthcare industry and provide patients with the best quality services.
About Sanjay Prasad, MD, FACS, author of Resetting Healthcare
Sanjay Prasad, MD, FACS, has been a practicing surgeon for nearly thirty years in the super-specialized field of otology, neurotology, and skull base surgery, a subspecialty within otolaryngology head and neck surgery (ENT). Prasad is one of the few surgeons to complete three fellowships in neurotology, advanced head and neck oncologic surgery, and cranial base surgery. He is an assistant professor at George Washington University.
As a medical director for an ambulatory surgery center, he was among the first to bundle surgical services for all-inclusive prices in 2014. In the same year, Prasad founded SurgiPrice, Inc. with subsidiaries SurgiQuality and SurgiConnect, with a mission to help surgical patients connect to best-in-class surgeons cost-efficiently.
He is the author of Resetting Healthcare, which examines the lack of transparency in surgical care and offers SurgiQuality as a solution. More information at www.resettinghealthcare.com or info@surgiquality.com.
