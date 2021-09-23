Submit Release
GROUNDBREAKING POST-HURRICANE MARIA DOCUMENTARY “WE STILL HERE” PREMIERES OCT. 2 - URBANWORLD FILM FESTIVAL IN NYC

AWARD-WINNING FILMMAKER, ELI JACOBS-FANTAUZZI, SHOWS THE RESILIENCE, STRENGTH, AND DETERMINATION OF PUERTO RICO'S YOUNG RESIDENTS LEADING THE RECOVERY EFFORTS.

This film provides a blueprint and a source of inspiration for communities across the world facing the devastating impacts of climate change. It showcases a new model for disaster recovery.”
— Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning filmmaker Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi brings his latest groundbreaking documentary We Still Here/ Nos Tenemos to the Urbanworld Film Festival stage on October 2, 2021. This heartfelt documentary is an uplifting story of young people from Comerío, Puerto Rico who found themselves leading historic recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

In response to the government's disregard and poor relief management, these young leaders become true catalysts for change as they organize their community, advocate for their neighbors, and take control of rebuilding efforts. While most media coverage of Hurricane Maria focused on the unprecedented levels of devastation and death, director Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi delivers us an intimate and inspiring story of community power and resilience.

We Still Here/ Nos Tenemos follows Mariangelie Ortiz, 24, and Jerriel “Yeyo” Cátala, 19, on a journey that transforms their lives as they rebuild their community. Although these young people never imagined themselves as community leaders, one historic storm would change everything. From the remote mountains of central Puerto Rico to protesting in the halls of Congress in Washington DC, watch these courageous youth step into their power, demand justice for their island, and begin to create a sustainable future for themselves and their community.

“This film provides a blueprint and a source of inspiration for communities across the world facing the devastating impacts of climate change. It showcases a new model for disaster recovery, one that centers community, youth-leadership, and justice,” Fantauzzi says.

The film’s premiere will take place in-person on Oct. 2, 2021, at 6 pm EST at the Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. Fantauzzi and the stars of the film will fly in from Puerto Rico to attend the premiere and participate in a post-screening discussion. COVID restrictions will be in place.

For those who cannot make the in-person event, the documentary will also be available on the festival’s virtual platform at 11:59 pm EST on Oct. 2 for 48 hours.

Advanced viewing is available for press upon request. Check out the powerful trailer HERE!

About FistUp TV
FistUp TV, founded by award-winning filmmaker, Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi, is a production company that documents people’s stories from around the world to expand community awareness around issues of social responsibility and cultural identity. For more information visit www.fistup.tv | Instagram @fistuptv @westillherepr

About Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi
Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi is an internationally recognized award-winning filmmaker, and founder of @fistuptv, a media platform uplifting and telling stories from communities across the world who refused to be silenced. He is the co-founder of @defendpr and his most recent film Bakosó: Afrobeats of Cuba recently aired on WorldChannel / PBS. Eli's dedication to his craft is deeply connected to his commitment to social justice and the belief in the transformative power of film.

MEDIA CONTACT - Zayda Rivera
3L Communique, Inc.
zrivera@3LCommunique.com

OFFICIAL TRAILER - WE STILL HERE

