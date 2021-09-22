Submit Release
Introducing Jodi Honeysett, the New Section Manager for OCVA’s Violence Against Women (VAWA) Program

Jodi steps into this role with over 12 years of experience with the VAWA Program as a Program Manager. Prior to her work with VAWA, Jodi was the grant manager for the Developmental Disabilities Council.

Jodi will be administering the STOP Grant Program for the State of Washington. This grant program funds law enforcement, prosecution, victim services, and courts to coordinate a community response to violence against women (specifically domestic and dating violence, sexual assault and/or stalking of victims ages 11 and older). The VAWA Program also distributes state funds to support domestic violence legal advocacy.

OCVA is tasked with being a voice for victims within state government.  Jodi has done this work for more than 12 years and had the opportunity to work with Pearl Gipson through Jodi’sentire tenure in OCVA.  As Jodi has shared, “There is no one that can measure up to Pearl, but it also means that I’ve learned from the best and I’m excited to continue the good work she has started as one of OCVA’s founding members.”

Jodi lives in a rural Western WA town with her family, two rescue pups, and dozens of cows and pigs. She is a graduate of WSU (Go Cougs!) and enjoys walking her dogs, spending time at Lake Chelan, reading, and drinking coffee.

