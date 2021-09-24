Franchise Business Review Announces Top Multi-Unit Franchises of 2021
50 Franchise Companies Identified in Independent Survey As Stand Outs for High Franchisee Satisfaction Among Multi-Unit Owners
We know from 16 years of independent market research that high franchise owner satisfaction is a key driver for higher financial performance.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm serving the franchise sector, has announced the Top Multi-Unit Franchises of 2021.
— Eric Stites, Founder & CEO Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides ratings of franchise opportunities based solely on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as additional reports throughout the year recognizing the top franchises in specific sectors.
To identify the 50 award-winning brands on the list of the Top Multi-Unit Franchises, FBR surveyed over 3,500 franchise owners of three or more franchise units from nearly 250 franchise brands. Each survey participant was asked 33 benchmark questions about their franchisor that focused on areas such as leadership, training, financial opportunity, and core values, as well as more personal questions concerning their business lifestyle and overall enjoyment of running their franchise.
Of the award-winning brands:
-- 92% of franchise owners “Enjoy operating their business”
-- 90% said they “Enjoy being part of their franchise organization”
-- 84% said they “Would recommend their franchise to other entrepreneurs”
FBR’s data also revealed that the average annual income for franchisees who own 2-4 franchise units is $132,408, compared to $90,189 for franchisees who own a single franchise unit. Meanwhile, the average annual income for franchisees who own 5+ franchise units is $204,807.
“The most successful multi-unit owners have put solid operating mechanisms in place and hire great managers to run their individual units. But, along with that, we also know from 16 years of independent market research that high franchise owner satisfaction is a key driver for higher financial performance. The 50 brands on our list of Top Multi-Unit Franchises are all doing a great job of training, supporting and engaging their franchise owners,” said Eric Stites, Founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review.
###
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
Joe Halpern
Franchise Business Review
+1 603-610-1469
joe@franchisebusinessreview.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn