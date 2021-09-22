Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat) Offense: Unit Block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:43 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect assaulted the victim with a bat. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was treated on the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 26 year-old Dominique Lewis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat).