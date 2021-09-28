Mindful Health Solutions Acquires New Huddle Care Psychotherapy Services

The rapidly expanding services of Huddle Care will significantly increase Mindful Health Solutions’ mental illness patient treatment capabilities.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The outpatient psychiatry group practice Mindful Health Solutions (MHS) has secured psychotherapy services from Huddle Care Psychotherapy: a provider of mental health classes and therapy sessions for both groups and individuals. By acquiring Huddle Care Psychotherapy’s line of services, MHS is able to comprehensively augment its existing portfolio of TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation), ECT (electroconvulsive therapy), esketamine prescription nasal spray, and medication management services.

Specifically, Mindful Health Solutions is now able to offer its patients psychotherapy classes as well as both group and one-to-one psychotherapy sessions. To direct these new offerings, Huddle Care founder Maggie Perry, PsyD, will join the internal senior management team at Mindful Health Solutions. “Evidence-based group therapy can be as effective as individual psychotherapy and offers additional benefits like normalization, accountability, and hope. I’m really excited to join Mindful Health Solutions to offer psychotherapy, and especially group therapy, to more patients,” said Petty. While MHS continues to grow its Huddle Care psychotherapy services to meet the unique needs of more patients, Perry and the MHS team will hire additional therapists as necessary.

Since launching its Huddle Care Psychotherapy in late July, Mindful Health Solutions has introduced a limited number of services. Moving forward, it will announce additional services in a series of stages.

Huddle Care Psychotherapy incorporates the Unified Protocol for the Transdiagnostic Treatment of Emotional Disorders (UP) to treat both depression and anxiety in Mindful Health Solutions patients. The UP is a type of cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) that is specifically tailored to meet the needs of patients with emotional disorders such as depression and anxiety.

Developed by Dr. David Barlow and a team of researchers at Boston University’s Center for Anxiety and Related Disorders, the UP teaches patients new and healthier ways of responding to uncomfortable emotions. A transdiagnostic treatment with wide-ranging applications, it can reduce symptoms in areas that range from impulsive behaviors and panic attacks to compulsions and obsessive thinking. The UP approach combines a wide range of therapeutic modalities including mindfulness, cognitive therapy, and behavioral therapy.

The MHS/Huddle Care Psychotherapy program will also evolve incrementally in terms of insurance coverage eligibility. Huddle Care is currently available only to Mindful Health Solutions’ patients with Cigna Insurance or those who are willing to pay cash out of pocket. However, Mindful Health Solutions is engaged in a credentialing process that will move Huddle Care to in-network status with a growing number of payers. Mindful Health Solutions’ ultimate goal is to expand access to psychotherapy treatment to the benefit of all patients in need.

About Mindful Health Solutions: At Mindful Health Solutions, our dedicated and skilled psychiatrists work tirelessly to ensure that each patient who walks through our doors is treated with respect and compassion. We understand how difficult it can be to navigate the struggles of everyday life when you are suffering from a mental illness or clinical depression, and our goal is to help you mitigate those difficulties to the best of our abilities and help you find recovery. We help patients with medication needs as well as offering the most advanced treatments available, including TMS and esketamine. We accept all major insurances.

The primary form of treatment that we provide is TMS, which is one of the most effective therapies for clinical depression. This procedure stimulates nerve cells in the brain using magnetic fields. Often, TMS therapy works best in conjunction with antidepressants, psychotherapy, or lifestyle changes. It is non-invasive, FDA-approved, and covered by most insurances.

Mindful Health Solutions is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and supports locations throughout the Bay Area and in Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Newport Beach. It also offers comprehensive telepsychiatry services.