09/22/2021

Kyle Mansfield Named Connecticut's 2022 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year

(Bloomfield, CT) – On Wednesday morning, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, and state and local officials made a surprise visit to Bloomfield to announce paraeducator Kyle Mansfield has been named the 2022 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year.

Mansfield is being recognized for his many years working in the human services field with students across Connecticut, including his most recent role within the Bloomfield Public School system as an Applied Behavior Analysis Assistant for the Bloomfield Steps to Success program. Mr. Mansfield is being applauded for his ability to utilize his collective knowledge from his previous positions to promote the academic success and social-emotional well-being of his students.

“Paraeducators play an essential role in our school systems, and add value to the classroom while serving students in a way that goes beyond typical academics,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “They are a critical part in engaging our students, offering extra levels of support and guidance both in and outside of the classroom. I congratulate Kyle Mansfield on his award, and thank him for his outstanding dedication and commitment to his students.”

“Paraeducators serve as an integral part of the educational story that brings value, purpose, and meaning to students and school communities,” said Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “The State Department of Education congratulates Kyle Mansfield. He is an exemplar paraeducator, showcased by hiscommitment to helping his students succeed academically while also supporting their social-emotional growth.”

“Bloomfield Public Schools applauds Mr. Mansfield for achieving this distinguished state honor,” said Bloomfield SuperintendentDr. James Thompson, Jr. “His exceptional commitment and passion for helping students to reach their fullest potential is inspiring and a reflection of the staff we have in this district.”

In March 2013, CSDE and the School Paraprofessional Advisory Council renamed the Connecticut Paraeducator of the Year Award to the Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year Award in honor of Anne Marie Murphy, a special education paraprofessional who lost her life during the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year Program recognizes one paraeducator who has demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in his or her role, thereby earning the respect and admiration of students, teachers, administrators, coworkers, and parents. Paraeducators assist certified teachers in the classroom and play an integral role in developing students’ academic, social, and emotional skills.

Kyle Mansfield will be recognized again in the Spring at the Connecticut Teacher of the Year ceremony, along with the 2022 Connecticut Teacher of the Year and district Teachers of the Year.

