Detour To Be Lifted and Third Leg of Roundabout To Open As Work on Geistown Corridor Improvement Project Continues in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor, Swank Construction Co., LLC, of New Kensington, will begin the next phase of the project to realign Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3016 (Bedford Street) to intersect with Route 756 (Belmont Street) into a single-lane roundabout in Geistown Borough, Cambria County, on Monday, September 27.

With this phase, the third leg of the roundabout, which is the southern side of Route 756 (Belmont Street), will open to traffic. With this opening the detour of Route 756 traffic will be lifted.

Traffic that is currently using the two open legs of the roundabout on the eastern side of Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) near Richland, and the northern side of Route 756 (Belmont Street), will continue to do so.

Work will continue on the Bedford Street side of Route 3016, which is the fourth leg of the roundabout. A permanent eastbound lane along Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) also will be built. The construction of sidewalk and curbing, as well as pavement markings and the placement of roadway signs will take place. This stage will continue until winter shutdown in early to mid-November.

Motorists should expect delays at various times throughout this stage and are advised to use caution driving through the work area. All work is weather dependent.

Overall work on this project includes adding a two-way left-turn lane, replacement of the Scalp Avenue Bridge with a single-lane roundabout, which will provide safer access to properties and minor streets along the corridor, along with shoulder reconstruction, lane reconfiguration, milling and paving. New sidewalks and ADA ramps will also be added.

Other work included in this project are the relocation of water and sewer lines, as well as traffic signal upgrades.

All work on this $7.8 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2022, with a winter shutdown from November 2021 through the end of March 2022.

Here are some key single-lane roundabout safety points to keep in mind:

Approaching and entering:

- When approaching the roundabout, slow down and prepare to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

- Circulating traffic has the right of way.

- Traffic moves COUNTERCLOCKWISE in a roundabout.

Circulating and exiting the roundabout:

- Look to your left and enter the roundabout when there is a safe gap in traffic.

- Enter and travel through the roundabout in a counterclockwise direction. As you approach your exit, use your RIGHT turn signal.

- Traffic must yield to both pedestrians and bicycles using the crosswalks.

To learn more about how to navigate a roundabout, please visit https://youtu.be/nNXRlWgAVOg

