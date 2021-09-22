Rolling Roadblocks This Weekend on Route 61 in Coal Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 61 northbound and southbound in Coal Township, Northumberland County, are advised of a series of rolling roadblocks that will take place this weekend approximately 400-feet north of Center Street in Tharptown, for utility work.

On Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., the contractor M.J. Electric, will begin a series of rolling roadblock while they pull utility cables across the roadway. The rolling roadblocks are expected to last approximately 15 minutes each. Motorists in both the northbound and southbound lanes should expect slow moving traffic while the work is being performed.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###