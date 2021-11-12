Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Power Plant Worker with Confirmed Mesothelioma in Georgia to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation That Might Be Millions

Before a person with mesothelioma in Georgia hires a lawyer to assist with financial compensation---please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center

ATLANTA, GEORGIA , USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a former power plant worker in Georgia who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their immediate family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation that might be in the millions of dollars. Aside from having two nuclear power plants Georgia also had a dozen plus conventional coal fired power plants. A maintenance person or a skilled trades worker at one of these facilities might have had extreme exposure to asbestos as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The group says, "If we had one incredibly important tip for a power plant worker who now has mesothelioma in Georgia it would be try to recall as much as possible about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly important information that will become the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim as attorney Erik Karst is always more than happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. Before a person with mesothelioma in Georgia hires a lawyer to assist with financial compensation---please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. We are certain they will be glad they did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim gets the best possible mesothelioma compensation, the Center is also focused on treatment options for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Georgia the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/

* Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia https://www.augusta.edu/cancer/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers-Kings Bay, oil refinery workers, pulp, and paper mill workers, cotton mill workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. As a rule, the worker’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia each year-including US Navy Veterans. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma