How Does The 3D Printing Materials Market Use Technology For Enhanced Capabilities? Know More In The Business Research Company’s 3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2021

This report describes and evaluates the global 3D printing materials market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to -2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the 3D printing materials market, growing technological advancements are gaining significant popularity in the 3D printing market. Major companies operating in the 3D printing materials sector are focused on developing new technologies to enhance design capabilities and improve the user experience.

For instance, in October 2020, Formlabs, a US-based 3D printing technology developer and manufacturer launched two new proprietary materials such as Rigid 10K Resin and a reformulation of Draft Resin based on 3D printing technology. Users can print up to four times faster with the reformulated Draft Resin compared with currently existing resins, while retaining the greatest level of accuracy and enhancing part quality. Rigid 10K Resin is the stiffest material in Formlabs' whole offering, satisfying the demand for a stiffer, more heat, and chemically resistant substance among engineering and manufacturing clients.



Major players in the 3D printing materials industry are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Exone GmbH, Royal DSM N.V., CRP Group, Envisiontec GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Materialise, Höganäs AB, LPW Technology Ltd., GE Additive, Advanced Powders and Coatings, Formlabs, Toner Plastic, Taulman 3D, and Dutch Filaments.

In June 2020, Royal DSM, a Netherlands-based life sciences and materials sciences company acquired Clariant's 3D printing materials business for an undisclosed amount. Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based company that offers 3D printing materials. The acquisition allows DSM to offer customers rapid product development iterations for filaments and pellets based on application needs.

The Business Research Company’s report titled 3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Polymers, Metal, Ceramic), By Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)), By Form (Powder, Filament, Liquid), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Consumer Goods, Construction), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major 3D printing materials companies, 3D printing materials market share by company, 3D printing materials manufacturers, 3D printing materials market size, and 3D printing materials market forecasts. The report also covers the global 3D printing materials market and its segments.

The global 3D printing materials market is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2020 to $1.27 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth in the 3D printing materials market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The 3D printing materials market is expected to reach $3.24 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26.4%.

North America was the largest region in the 3D printing materials market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the 3D printing materials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of 3D printing materials are polymers, metals, ceramic, and others. Metal additive manufacturing, often known as metal 3D printing, is built on sintering or melting amorphous powder metal in a 3D space to create any structure. The different technologies include fused deposition modeling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), stereolithography (SLA), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), others and are available in various forms such as powder, filament, liquid. It is implemented in several verticals such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, consumer goods, construction, and others.

3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide 3D printing materials market overviews, 3D printing materials market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, 3D printing materials market segments and geographies, 3D printing materials market trends, 3D printing materials market drivers, 3D printing materials market restraints, 3D printing materials market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

