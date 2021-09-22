State-Funded Grants Up To $400,000 Available to Support Nebraska-Based Feature Films

Starting October 1, 2021, filmmakers can apply for grants of up to $400,000 to support feature film projects that are shot on-location in Nebraska and tell a Nebraska story.

Administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), the Nebraska Film Office Grant is available to resident or non-resident production companies who’ve budgeted at least $1 million to shoot on-location for a film primarily featuring Nebraska-based characters and locales.

Grants — which can be applied for as early as 120 days and no later than 30 days prior to scheduled filming — are available for feature films whose story and production elements meet certain criteria. These are outlined in detail in the application guidelines, but generally include:

The script and resulting feature film must feature a Nebraska story (some examples: a story based on events that took place in Nebraska; a fictional story set in Nebraska; a story featuring characters who live(d) in Nebraska; a story that depicts identifiable Nebraska locations).

A majority percentage of principal photography must take place in Nebraska.

At least 50 percent of cumulative production workdays must utilize the services of Nebraska residents. (For example, five crewmembers who each work 10 days equals 50 cumulative workdays).

Applications to DED for the Nebraska Film Office Grant will be accepted starting October 1 on an ongoing open cycle until all funds are depleted. A total of $1 million is available.

The Film Grant Program was authorized by the State Legislature in 2021 to promote the marketing of the state and spur economic development.

“Film is a powerful tool for showcasing the state to a new audience,” said Laurie Richards, Nebraska Film Office Director. “It’s also a great resource for economic development. Not only do films promote local tourism, but their production tends to create jobs and utilize the services of local businesses. Encouraging filmmakers to showcase our unique landscape and culture is a great way to tell our story to the world.”

For information on how to apply for the Nebraska Film Office Grant, including specific guidelines and requirements, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/nebraska-film-office-grant/.

For more information, contact Laura Linden at 402-471-1466 or laura.linden@nebraska.gov.