Business Reporter: Data empowerment is the key to digital transformation
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rules businesses need to follow in the areas of data governance, data operations and data protection to achieve the fastest time to value in their digital transformation projects
In a Masterclass video series on Business Reporter John Pocknell, Senior Market Strategist at Quest Software, shares insights with his viewers about how businesses can manage and leverage data to make the most of their digital transformation projects such as cloud migration, DevOps and application modernisation.
Following an introductory video, the other three sessions focus on data governance, data operations and data protection. With strong data governance in place, businesses will have better quality data, but in order to achieve that, it’s key that they have a profound understanding of where their data sits and then map available data to individual business functions. Secondly, data operations enable organisations to maximise the business value of the data they own and the infrastructure that supports it. To capitalise on the benefits of cloud deployments, for example, it’s important to monitor and optimise the resources that enterprise cloud applications consume, otherwise they will run slow and impact customer experience and cloud spend negatively. In a similar vein, sound data models that map to business functions provide the most efficient data structures that will benefit both business processes and applications. For the business to be able to adapt to market changes in an agile manner and respond to emerging competitive threats, it’s also crucial to integrate database change management into the DevOps pipeline, where operation and development teams work closely together to deliver applications and services at high velocity. The third area, data protection, as Pocknell explains in the fourth video, today must go well beyond data backup and recovery and has to incorporate regulatory compliance, endpoint security, as well as privileged access management.
To watch the four sessions of Quest’s Masterclass, click here.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Quest Software ••
Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. From database and systems management, to Active Directory and Office 365 management, and cyber security resilience, Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge now. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now.
© 2021 Quest Software Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
www.quest.com
