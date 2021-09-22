TRAFFIC ALERT: In the area of 376 St.Albans Rd Swanton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St.Albans

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The area of 376 St.Albans Town rd in Swanton is experiencing delays/ down to one lane of travel due to a crash and lines down.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank You

Michelle Bulger