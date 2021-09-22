Global Cloud Applications Market to Hit $437.9 Billion at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2019 to 2026 - Exclusive Current and Forecast Business Report by Research Dive

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted the global cloud applications market in a significant way. The main attributor of this growth is the emergence of remote work culture because of the pandemic restrictions. The leading players of the market are focusing on developing strategies to sustain the market growth in the post-pandemic market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global cloud applications market is forecasted to reach $437.9 billion by the end of 2026 at a CAGR of 18.0%, increasing from $118.7 billion in 2018. The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Download Free Sample Report of the Global Cloud Applications Market: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/193

Factors Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and during COVID-19

The report reveals the real-time CAGR registered by the market during the pandemic. According to the report, the cloud applications market is projected to record a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period, rising from the estimated CAGR of 15.8% in the pre-pandemic scenario. The main factor behind this growth is the growing product demand during the pandemic. With the emergence of COIVD-19, most of the companies shifted to ‘work from home’ culture to ensure the safety of the employees. This shift has resulted in the rise of cloud computing for seamless remote work. This is the reason behind the growth of the global cloud applications market during the forecast period.

Check out How COVID-19 impacts the Global Cloud Applications Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/193

Factors Impacting the Revenue before and after the Pandemic

According to the report, the real-time market size has been increased compared to the pre-COVID-19 estimations.

The real-time market has generated revenue of $165.1 billion in 2020, while it was estimated to be $158.4 billion in a pre-COVID analysis.

During the pandemic, companies have adopted cloud applications in order to manage their database over the cloud as it reduces the infrastructure cost and make remote working easier. This is one of the major factors behind the growth of the global cloud applications market during the pandemic.

Check out all Information and communication technology & media Industry Reports: https://www.researchdive.com/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Key Players & Strategies

1. Microsoft Corporation

2. Salesforce

3. Oracle

4. SAP

5. Google

6. Workday

7. Adobe

8. IBM

9. Infor

10. Sage Group

For instance, In April 2018, Oracle, a multinational computer technology corporation, completed its acquisition of Vocado, a global student-centric, cloud-based financial aid solution provider for higher academic institutes. Oracle Student Cloud is a cloud-based, next-generation Student Information System (SIS) which supports all academic infrastructures.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated With The Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Post Pandemic Insight

The global market of cloud applications is expected to sustain its growth even the post pandemic period because of its convenience and other features. The demand of cloud applications is not going to cease as most of the companies are sticking to remote and hybrid working culture even after the pandemic. Moreover, the key players are concentrating on the merger and acquisition, partnership, and new product development to meet the regular demand of smart cloud applications.

The report offers many strategies and ideas of the top industry players functioning in the industry such as the current strategic plans & developments, financial performance, SWOT analysis, and product/service range. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

TRENDING REPORTS WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

Threat Intelligence Security Solutions Market: https://www.researchdive.com/8355/threat-intelligence-security-solutions-market

Application Security Market: https://www.researchdive.com/5735/application-security-market

DevOps Market: https://www.researchdive.com/2801/devops-market

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521