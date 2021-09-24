Tidal Migrations places No. 76 on The Globe and Mail’s third-annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Tidal Migration Software Solutions. Collaborate and manage your migration to the cloud confidently.

We have seen customers look to leverage cloud-native benefits and not simply lift-and-shift their applications to the cloud. Our platform delivers a ‘modernize while you migrate’ approach.” — David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal Migrations

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidal Migrations is honored to announce it has placed No. 76 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Tidal Migrations earned its spot with a three-year growth of 764%.

Tidal Migrations’ mission is to empower their customers to transform their application portfolio and adopt cloud the right way. Tidal is an award-winning developer of an application portfolio management platform with bespoke features for moving to the cloud. It centers around a business-first approach and a purpose-built, scalable cloud migration framework. The platform provides a single-source-of-truth for managing and migrating application portfolios and empowers collaboration from goal setting, to migration, to operating in the cloud. Tidal Migrations has Advanced Tier partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

"In the past 24 months, we have seen customers look to leverage cloud-native benefits and not simply lift-and-shift their applications to the cloud. This has led to an increased appetite for a ‘modernize while you migrate’ approach embodied by our platform. It is available on both AWS and Azure Marketplaces." said David Colebatch, CEO of Tidal Migrations

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Tidal Migrations

Tidal Migrations empowers enterprises around the world to transition to modern application development environments and embrace the cloud as part of their digital transformation strategy. Our team delivers a scalable, multi-tenant web application to support cloud transformation initiatives augmented by our best practices and our partners’ professional services. Our mission is to support migration initiatives by making the complex straightforward.

https://tidalmigrations.com/

