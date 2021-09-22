Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1200 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred in the 1200 block of 3rd Street, Northeast.

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, at approximately 4:30 pm, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects destroyed property and then took property before fleeing the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/OpY7mhu6jLw

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###