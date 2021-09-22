E-Web Marketing Explains How to Improve Paid Advertising Campaigns Using Google Ads and Social Media

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Web Marketing, a Sydney-based digital marketing agency that employs a holistic approach, has offered some times on improving paid advertising campaigns using Google Ads and social media. This was elucidated in a blog post that explained the importance of excluding the people who aren’t likely to be interested in the product or service, thus, reducing wasted spending on paid advertising. This requires the use of negative keywords for the paid search campaign and consideration of various factors, such as the level of targeting, whether to use lists or keywords, and the various match types of the negative keywords.

Sam Shetty, CEO for E-Web Marketing, says, “Much like eating healthy and getting enough exercise, adding and refining negatives is a never-ending commitment. You will constantly need to work at it in order to keep your paid search campaigns optimised and running as profitably as possible. The good news is that it gets much easier the more you practice. And once you get to master it, your expertise with paid search negatives will allow you to play at a much higher, aggressive, and more cost-effective level than your competitors.”

At the highest level of targeting using negative keywords, it is possible to exclude impressions for entire paid ads campaigns. For example, for luxury brands, one would not waste impressions for searches that contain the words “cheap” or “free.” Thus, these words can be utilised as negative keywords at the campaign level. On the other hand, negatives can be used to exclude impressions at the ad group level.

Negatives can be added either as keyword lists or keywords combined with a match type. And more negatives can be discovered using the keyword research tool or by filtering the organic keyword report in Google Analytics for any words that hardly get any conversions despite getting a lot of clicks. And it is also possible to exclude certain impressions without the use of negatives by simply applying a few tricks on advertising and conversion rate optimisation. Text ads can provide the best way to qualify and filter people before they click.

Meanwhile, E-Web Marketing also wants to emphasize the benefits of each social ads platforms in reaching targeting audiences. The marketing message can be delivered by Facebook ads, Instagram ads, LinkedIn ads, and Twitter ads, in order to reach out to the desired audiences in the social media platforms that they prefer the most.

The social media advertising service provided by E-Web Marketing has a number of features. First of all, it allows the client’s business to reach their target market using interests, behaviours, demographics, lookalikes, customer lists, website activities, industries, job titles, and more. It also makes use of various creative ads forms, such as carousels, video, link ads, local ads, lead forms, and more in order to ensure that the message fits the audience. Also, split testing is used test each aspect of the campaign.

The social media advertising service has also been optimised for mobile in order to effectively target the client’s audience by concentrating on mobile phones, which is where they spend most of their time. The service also provides complete transparency, providing the client with complete data analytics for each single impression, like, click, reach, share, comment, filled form, video view, and more. And finally, they will utilise powerful tracking pixels on practically any kind of website, such as e-commerce platforms and WordPress, in order monitor user activities, conversions, and goals.

Founded in 1988, E-Web Marketing has developed into an award-winning company that has provided help to 3,000 global and national organisations to significantly improve their site traffic, conversions, and brand awareness. Their mission is to help clients expand their digital presence using targeted strategies that provide the best value for money.

Those who are interested in learning more about the various Facebook, Instagram and Google Ads strategies to help improve paid ads campaigns can check out the E-Web Marketing website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

