Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:38 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult females and one adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Two additional victims, one adult male and one juvenile male, sought treatment at local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the pictures below and in this video: https://youtu.be/q7b96y8D8_I

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.