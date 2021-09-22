Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the 3000 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

At approximately 1:42 pm, two suspects were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, both suspects brandished handguns and fired at each other. Both suspects then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.