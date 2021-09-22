Generic Injectable Market 2021, Growth Rate, Statics, Business Opportunity and Forecast By 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Generic Injectables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global generic injectables market size is witnessing moderate growth. Generic injectables consist of the same active ingredients as that of their branded counterparts. They also offer similar active therapeutic effects, strength, quality, performance, intended usage, and dosage. Injectables help in the easy transportation of drugs directly into the body in liquid form, which reduces the frequency of dosage administration without affecting the effectiveness of the treatment. They also do not require extensive investments, resulting in limited price erosion and significantly high-profit margins for manufacturers.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Generic Injectables Market Trends:
The global generic injectables market is primarily driven by their growing preference over oral counterparts as they are preferred by patients who are unable to take medicines by mouth and have poor intestinal absorption. Apart from this, governments across various countries are supporting the manufacturing of generic injectables to reduce the overall cost for healthcare providers and patients. Besides this, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and Alzheimer’s, especially among the geriatric population, and the rising shortage of drugs are significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, several key players are engaging in acquisitions and focusing on research and development (R&D) activities to develop complex and differentiated products. For instance, Agila Injectables have been acquired by Mylan Inc. from Strides Arcolab Limited to expand their existing product portfolio. On account of these factors, the market value is expected to reach US$ 445.3 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Hospira, Inc. (Pfizer Inc.)
• Fresenius Kabi AG
• Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
• Sandoz (Novartis)
• Sagent M&C, LLC
• Sanofi S.A.
• Baxter International, Inc.
Breakup by Therapeutic Area:
• Oncology
• Anaesthesia
• Anti-infectives
• Parenteral Nutrition
• Cardiovascular
Breakup by Container:
• Vials
• Ampoules
• Premix
• Prefilled Syringes
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Hospitals
• Retail Pharmacy
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
