IT Training Market Growth Rate 2021, Current Trends, Share, Size, Top Companies and Forecast Report By 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “IT Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global IT training market size reached a value of US$ 70.86 Billion in 2020. Information technology (IT) training refers to the skills that are necessary for the development, application, implementation, design and management of computer-based systems. It can be imparted through various means, such as workshops, e-learning, smart classrooms, distance learning, and certification courses. It plays a vital role in the IT industry for increasing the adoption of the latest technologies and carrying out operations efficiently in an organization. It also helps in increasing the productivity, assisting businesses to run faster, managing data and resources effectively, and enabling the staff to undertake new and different tasks easily.
Global IT Training Market Trends:
Earlier, corporate training accounted for a significant share in the overall expenses of an organization. To reduce the associated costs, various firms have started offering IT training via e-learning methods. This trend can be accredited to the rising adoption of smartphones and broadband services, which aid learners in accessing the information anytime and anywhere. Moreover, the continually evolving technology and the growing business needs have led to the requirement for regular training programs for employees to aid them in understanding the latest developments in the industry. Furthermore, governments of numerous countries are introducing favorable policies and investing in the expansion of educational technology and e-learning methods, which in turn is escalating the demand for IT training across the globe. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global IT training market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021-2026).
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
• LearnQuest, Inc.
• Oracle Corporation
• QA Ltd.
• SAP ERP
• Computer Generated Solutions (CGS) Inc.
• Firebrand Technologies
• Global Knowledge Training LLC
• New Horizons Worldwide, Inc.
• Avnet. Inc.
• Corpex Technologies
• Dell Inc.
• ET3, LLC
• ExitCertified Corp.
• Fast Lane Group
• GP Strategies Corporation
• Hewlett Packard (HP) Company
• ILX Group
Market Breakup by Application:
• IT Infrastructure Training
• Enterprise Application and Software Training
• Cyber Security Training
• Database and Big Data Training
• Others
Market Breakup by End User:
• Corporate
• Schools and Colleges
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
