Digital PCR Market to Hit $1.05 Billion by 2027 at 12.3% CAGR
An increase in prevalence of infectious diseases & cancer and surge in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines drive the growth of digital PCR marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Digital PCR Market by Treatment Type (Droplet Digital PCR and BEAMing Digital PCR), Product Type (Digital PCR Systems, Consumables & Reagents, and Software & Services), Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics, and Forensic & Others), and End User (Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industries, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, and Universities & Other Organizations): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to the report, the global digital polymerase chain reaction industry garnered $398.50 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1.05 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.
Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases & cancer and surge in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines drive the growth of the global digital PCR market. However, high initial cost and reimbursement issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and surge in funding in R&D activities present new opportunities in the coming years.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/654
Covid-19 Scenario
There has been surge in utilization of the ddPCR technology along with the launch of new ddPCR assays for the detection of coronavirus. This is due to its advantages such as high sensitivity of ddPCR, lack of inhibition from sample types, and ease in understanding the results.
The demand for digital PCR increased and R&D activities gained traction for determining the role of dPCR over quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) for Covid-19 testing.
Many leading market players acquired the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization for the dPCR test kits for fulfilling the considerable increase in demand.
The droplet digital PCR segment to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period
Based on technology, the droplet digital PCR segment contributed to the lion’s share, accounting for more than 90% of the global digital PCR market in 2019, and will maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is due to precise measurement of DNA molecules through each drop and massive sample partitioning provided by this technology. However, the beaming PCR segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to high sensitivity to assist in identification and quantification of specific somatic mutations present in the DNA.
Based on application, the clinical diagnostics segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global digital PCR market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in incidence of infectious diseases and rise in number of cancer patients across the globe. However, the forensics and others segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, owing to high and regular usage of digital PCR in forensic science and assisted reproduction, in which the analysis of genetic material from one or few cells is needed.
Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, holding nearly half of the global digital PCR market, and will continue its lead position in terms of revenue by 2027. This is attributed to well-developed healthcare sector, presence of leading molecular diagnostics manufacturers, and surge in number of patients using personalized medicines in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 14.8% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and improved healthcare facilities in the region.
Leading market players
4basebio AG
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Fluidigm Corporation
Combinati, Inc.
JN Medsys
Merck KGaA
Qiagen N.V.
Stilla Technologies
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Know More : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-polymerase-chain-reaction-market
Trending Reports:
Cardiovascular & Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts
Cardiovascular Digital Solutions Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast
Marine Derived Pharmaceuticals Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn