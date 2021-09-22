Submit Release
Governor Appoints Amanda Browning to Palmer District Court

Governor Mike Dunleavy filled a judicial vacancy on the Palmer District Court today by appointing Amanda Browning to the position.

Browning served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Alaska Department of Law in Kenai and Sitka before serving as a Magistrate Judge IV in both Sitka and Kenai. She graduated from the Ralph R. Pappito School of Law at Roger Williams University in 2005.

