Governor Mike Dunleavy filled a judicial vacancy on the Palmer District Court today by appointing Amanda Browning to the position.
Browning served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Alaska Department of Law in Kenai and Sitka before serving as a Magistrate Judge IV in both Sitka and Kenai. She graduated from the Ralph R. Pappito School of Law at Roger Williams University in 2005.
###
You just read:
Governor Appoints Amanda Browning to Palmer District Court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.