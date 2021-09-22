Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5000 Block of 1st Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in the 5000 Block of 1st Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:49 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for a report of a stabbing. Upon their arrival, members located an adult female, in a residential building, suffering from apparent puncture wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Brittanie Clark, of Northwest, DC.

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 24 year-old Christian Monge, of Hyattsville, MD. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

