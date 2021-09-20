Legislature likes, clarifies Supreme Court interpretation of statute narrowing murder liability

Two months ago, the Supreme Court in People v. Lewis (2021) 11 Cal.5th 952 interpreted Penal Code section 1170.95, which was enacted in Senate Bill 1437, 2018 legislation narrowing murder liability under the felony murder theory and the natural and probable consequences doctrine. Last week, the Legislature sent to the Governor a bill — SB 775 — that would amend the statute.
