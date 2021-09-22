No Plan B Podcast by Jean Fallacara : A Inspiring Talk between Cyborgs with Mark Divine

No Plan B with Mark Divine

What it means to have Intuition as a fundamental parameter as well as what it means and the skills it takes to have an Unbeatable Mind

My nickname may have been Cyborg while in the SEALs, but Jean Fallacara is the real deal Cyborg” — Mark Divine

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, September 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The No Plan B Podcast by Jean Fallacara featured as guest Speaker Mark Divine Live on the IGTV channel on Instagram @cyborggainz.

This New concept of Podcast claim to be the Bridge between a TV Show, a Podcast, and a Radio Show;

Watch Live or on demand, bringing the Best of all Worlds in the broadcasting industry.

Mark Divine is an amazing human being whose nickname when he was in the Navy SEALs, was Cyborg while Jean Fallacara's Nickname on Instagram is also Cyborg. Listen to this inspiring Talk between Cyborgs!

Between ZEN and Warrior Mark Divine believes that any individual, team, or company can unlock 20X performance with the right tools and training.

-About Mark Divine:

Entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist, and one of the world’s top leadership and coaching experts.

After a successful 20 year career as a Navy SEAL and SEAL Commander, Mark was hired by the Navy to create a nationwide coaching and leadership program for the SEALs. Divine’s leadership and coaching program for the SEALs was so effective that it’s now being used outside of the Navy by top CEOs, Fortune 100 companies, USA Olympics, elite universities, major league sports franchises, celebrities, and successful individuals from all over the world.

Mark Divine is the author of 5 best-selling books, including his latest book Staring Down The Wolf: 7 Leadership Commitments That Forge Elite Teams.

He hosts a #1-ranked podcast on iTunes (Mark Divine’s Unbeatable Mind)

Mark is the founder of 5 successful companies: Unbeatable Mind, SEALFIT, NavySEALs.com, CrossFit, and the award-winning Coronado Brewing Company in California.

As a philanthropist, Mark Divine founded the Courage Foundation to help our wounded Veterans who are suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS). Recently Divine and his Courage Foundation team set a world record by completing over 22 million burpees to raise awareness, support, and funding for our Veteran heroes.

About Jean Fallacara

• Jean Fallacara: “ A strong mind is the only weapon you need by your side” Serial entrepreneur, Author, Biohacker, Scientist, Founder of few success stories multimillion dollar corporations and Creator innovator of Neuroscience Calisthenics ™ . Jean was born in France of a disruptive spirit and imaginative mindset, he’s been helping people achieve their Mental, health & fitness goals in an innovative manner: utilizing the power of the mind towards accomplishing personal goals.

• Top 10 motivational influencers in Canada of 2020

• Top 10 Entrepreneur to Follow in 2021 by Los Angeles Weekly

• Top 10 Athletes Instagram Influencers in Montreal In 2020

• Top 20 Best Calisthenics Blog

Fallacara is currently CEO of the Group Z-Science, COO of the Magazine Biohackers Update and CEO founder of CYBORGGAINZ, World’s 1st Human optimization Program based on Neurosciences-

About No Plan B podcast:

The Series gathers global experts and technology inventors to offer dialogue on the most topical and pertinent issues in various subjects challenging our modern world.

Worldwide renowned Guests experts such as Vishal Gondal, Teemu Arina, Cindy Hovington, Tomas Eichler, Joey Thurman, Sanna Pindare, Gerardo Rossa, Elizabeth Abela, Amy Morin, Sonia Zarbatany, Dr Patrick Porter, Shawn Wells, Sameer Sontakey, Alex Nekritin, Fiona Austin, Nick Coetzee, Marco Grosch, Patrick Samy, Marc Olivier Brouillette, and many more already shared their precious insights, knowledge and experience live with no filters, no montage, no cuts.

Reaching over 100K viewers weekly and still growing, "the audience will always walk away inspired and with actionable strategies” proudly says Jean Fallacara

'No Plan B'' is a concept by Cyborggainz Inc.

