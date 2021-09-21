Job Announcement - Legal Director

ND Protection & Advocacy Project

The North Dakota Protection & Advocacy Project is looking for an Attorney that has a strong commitment to be a leader for the human, civil and legal rights of people with disabilities.

Summary of Work

The Protection and Advocacy Project is an independent state agency with the federally mandated purpose of protecting and advocating for the rights of people with disabilities in North Dakota. The Project provides a continuum of services including information and referral, education, advocacy, and legal representation.

The Legal Director provides supervision and oversight to the legal team, manages agency contracts, and provides legal representation to people with disabilities. This position reports to the Executive Director and is a member of the agency management team. The Legal Director also serves as a Special Assistant Attorney General and provides legal advice and representation to the agency and its governing board.

Minimum Qualifications: • Juris Doctorate degree, and license to practice law in North Dakota, or able to acquire ND license within 6 months of the hire date. • Minimum of 7 years practicing law.

Preferred Qualifications: • 5 years of experience with administrative hearings and litigation in state or federal court. • 3 years of supervisory experience with demonstrated skills in assessing the performance of others, providing feedback, coaching, and mentoring. • Ability to analyze complex legal issues and execute appropriate advocacy strategies using high-level research skills, interpretation and analysis of statutes, rules, regulations, and laws. • Demonstrated knowledge of federal and state law with substantial relevance to people with disabilities including the American with Disabilities Act [ADA], Individuals with Disabilities Education Act [IDEA], Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, Medicaid, Medicare, disability-connected housing law, Social Security Disability, and guardianship. • Work experience providing recommendations to others on legal rights issues, conducting outreach or public awareness activities, or developing legal materials or resources for groups, such as individuals with disabilities, professionals, or the public. • Experience participating on issue-focused committees, task forces, workgroups or other groups seeking systemic changes. • Work experience that involved preparing and presenting testimony to legislative and/or regulatory bodies or other involvement in state/federal legislative process. • Training and experience in conflict resolution or alternative dispute resolution. • Strong Leadership and communication skills.

Salary Range: $6,749-$8,400 per month, depending on experience, plus benefits.

Applicants must complete a State of North Dakota Application online at https://www.omb.nd.gov/team-nd-careers/career-openings. Upload a cover letter, resume, and transcripts.

Job Closing: October 17, 11:59 PM