2021 Legislative Blackout Period for Campaign Finance Fundraising

Tuesday, September 21, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— Beginning on Monday, September 27, 2021 at noon, the Legislature will enter a special legislative session.

Section 17-5-7(b) of the Code of Alabama provides that “Candidates for legislative and statewide offices and their principal campaign committees may not accept, solicit, or receive contributions during the period in which the Legislature is convened in session.” This includes all statewide offices, such as Constitutional Officers, statewide Judicial Officers, the Public Service Commission, and State Legislators.

The 2022 Election blackout period will begin when the Legislature convenes at noon on September 27, 2021 and will continue until the Legislature adjourns sine die.

During this period, candidates are encouraged to deactivate any webpages that accept contributions online to avoid inadvertently accepting funds. This fundraising freeze does not apply to officials or candidates for circuit or district judge, district attorney, or other county or local elected positions.

For questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the Office of the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

