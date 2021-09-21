Eastbound I-10 closed this weekend between 99th and 75th avenues in west Phoenix

PHOENIX – A section of eastbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley will be closed this weekend (Sept. 24-27) for an ongoing pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews will continue work to remove the top layer of older, worn rubberized asphalt while the following closures along I-10 are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed between 99th and 75th avenues in west Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 27). The southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 will be closed. The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Avondale Boulevard also will be closed. The eastbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 101 is scheduled to remain open. Detour: Drivers should consider exiting eastbound I-10 ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. Traffic exiting at 99th Avenue will detour south to eastbound Van Buren Street.

The improvements are part of a $12-million project that started earlier this month. Work along I-10 will continue over the next two months in segments between I-17 and Avondale Boulevard, with the exception of the area between 43rd and 67th avenues. That stretch of I-10 was overlaid with a new layer of rubberized asphalt during construction of the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) interchange, which opened to traffic in late 2019.

After the asphalt-removal work this fall, crews will follow up starting in early 2022 to smooth the concrete pavement along I-10 by diamond grinding the surface. The diamond grinding process uses specialized machines with rotating drums containing diamond-tipped blades to remove a thin layer of a freeway’s concrete pavement while also adding small grooves to the surface.

ADOT has also used diamond grinding on sections of Loop 101 and Loop 202 in the Phoenix area.