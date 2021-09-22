Diversity Crew Promotes Chief Diversity Officer and Managing Partner, Chris Moreland
Role Change Effective Immediately
Moreland’s work with Diversity Crew, to-date, has been essential to the growth and success of the company.”DALLAS, TX, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity Crew has enlisted Chris Moreland as Chief Diversity Officer and Managing Partner.
Prior to his work at Diversity Crew, Moreland was the former CDO of Vizient, a major healthcare organization, where he created the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, chaired a committee of healthcare Chief Diversity Officers, and advised the CEO on all corporate diversity and inclusion matters.
Before creating the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Chris was the SVP of Business Operations, where he created the organization’s first Commercial Team, which subsequently exceeded plans for the next five consecutive years. Chris has held multiple senior executive roles over the past 20+ years, with reputable companies such as the General Electric Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Pepsi, Mobil, Expedia, and Microsoft.
Moreland’s work with Diversity Crew, to-date, has been essential to the growth and success of the company. Bringing him on as CDO will continue to elevate the work he and Diversity Crew provide to organizations in need of strategic and actionable DEI training and coaching. Chris has his certification in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion from Diversity Crew Institute.
About Diversity Crew:
Diversity Crew is a consortium of thirty equal Partners focusing on diversity and inclusion through lived and professional experiences. Our role at Diversity Crew is to create equity for an incredible tapestry of humans. We develop strategies and oversee actions that lead to more satisfied team members, and customers who believe in your vision. Diversity Crew offers discounts to women- or minority-owned organizations, and nonprofits. DiversityCrewInstitute.com was launched in April 2021 to offer affordable, accessible, and actionable online diversity, equity, and inclusion education, on demand. Learn more at DiversityCrew.com
