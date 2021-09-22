Pathway Capital Supports Needlers Foundation at Annual Golf Outing Lending Solutions Firm based in Nyack, N.Y.

Adam Jutte, India Burgess and Managing Director, Tom Ravert.

Was an Event Sponsor; Fundraiser Benefitted Disadvantaged Children in Need of Pediatric Neurosurgery

We are honored to play a part in the great success of this year’s event. Funds raised will make a huge difference in the lives of children who need critical, life-saving treatment.” — Glenn Thomas

NYACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathway Capital Corporation was a sponsor of the Needlers Foundation annual golf outing, held on September 13, 2021 at Seawane Country Club in Hewlett Harbor, N.Y. The charity event, which this year had a record volume of participants, raised more than $65,000 from golfers, corporate sponsors and donors; proceeds will support the not-for-profit organization’s mission to help sick and disadvantaged children who need neurosurgery and pediatric neurology care, and other health-related children’s causes.

In addition to being an event sponsor, Pathway Capital had three team members out on the green: Adam Jutte, India Burgess and managing director, Tom Ravert.

“We are honored to play a part in the great success of this year’s event,” said Glenn Thomas, president of Pathway Capital. “Funds raised exceeded the previous golf outing by about 20%, and will make a huge difference in the lives of children who need critical, life-saving treatment.”

Pathway Capital, based in Nyack, N.Y., specializes in customized lending solutions for mid-market companies in asset-intensive industries, construction, logistics, manufacturing, distribution and commercial real estate. More information is at www.pathway-capital.com.

About Pathway Capital

Pathway Capital Corporation (www.pathway-capital.com), in Nyack, N.Y. is a specialty finance company that provides flexible financing solutions supporting a range of capital needs, for clients who are not being adequately served. The company, founded by principal Glenn Thomas, serves clients nationwide across a range of industries, credit situations and borrowing scenarios. With expertise in complex transactions and an extensive network of lenders, Pathway Capital helps companies arrange credit facilities and more favorable lending programs that meet their business goals. Its finance professionals have firsthand knowledge of the capital markets and diverse products to deliver efficient access to business capital. Contact Glenn Thomas at gthomas@pathway-capital.com.