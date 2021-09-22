Google Executive Tours Waverly Hospital of Allen University

Allen University meets with Google Executive Google Executive tours Waverly Hospital

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University recently had the pleasure of hosting and providing a tour of the Good Samaritan Waverly Hospital to Mr. Wilson White, who leads a global policy team at Google and serves as the Senior Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy. The Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital represented the merger of commitments by courageous, trail-blazing physicians, nurses, and healthcare workers to provide first-class medical services for African Americans in Columbia, SC during the Jim Crow era.

During the tour, Mr. White visited the historic building to see its progress. Mr. White stated, “I had an opportunity to experience the vision of the Waverly restoration project and obtained a true sense of its core focus on civility, which is one of the most important topics of our society today.”

Mr. White also sat down with the leadership at Allen to further discuss how the university is leading efforts to tackle some of the biggest issues plaguing underserved communities in South Carolina.

Dr. Ernest McNealey, President and CEO of Allen University expressed, “To the extent that Google provides such a broad service around the globe, we think it’s important they recognize the work being done at Allen and presently underway. We believe they have the opportunity to extend what they do in ways they have not done previously.”

Mr. White met with President, Dr. Ernest McNealey, VP of Institutional Advancement, Dub Taylor, Associate VP of Institutional Advancement/ Director of Development, Ti Barnes, and VP of IT, Dr. Eric Gamble, to further discuss the ground-breaking Waverly Hospital renewal efforts.

Dr. McNealey suggests Google would not only bring technical expertise but can also assist the university in identifying ways to do so financially and expeditiously. “We look forward to Google investing in a project intended to make the world a better place.”

Mr. White ended his campus tour with enthusiasm about the innovative processes and inspiring commitment to promote civility throughout the university. “There is great vision behind Allen’s emerging projects, and I look forward to continuing these conversations,” Mr. White concludes.

Contact:

Tiana Scarlett

Allen University, Director of Marketing and Communications

803-622-7907 | TScarlett@allenuniversity.edu