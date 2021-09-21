Route 3037 Castle Shannon Boulevard Lane Restrictions Begin Wednesday in Castle Shannon

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Castle Shannon Boulevard (Route 3037) in Castle Shannon Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, September 22 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Castle Shannon Boulevard at the intersection with Canal Street weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late October. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone. Crews from Casper Colosimo & Son will conduct waterline installation work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Scott Hilty at 412-787-1266 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

