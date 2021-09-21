Missouri Attorney General Defends Law that Prohibits Abortion Based on Down Syndrome Diagnosis

Sep 21, 2021, 12:15 PM by AG Schmitt

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office today argued in front of the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals en banc to defend Missouri’s law that prohibits abortions based solely on a pre-natal down syndrome diagnosis. The Office presented oral arguments to the Court earlier this morning in the case Planned Parenthood v. Eric Schmitt.