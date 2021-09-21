Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,934 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Attorney General Defends Law that Prohibits Abortion Based on Down Syndrome Diagnosis

Missouri Attorney General Defends Law that Prohibits Abortion Based on Down Syndrome Diagnosis

Sep 21, 2021, 12:15 PM by AG Schmitt

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office today argued in front of the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals en banc to defend Missouri’s law that prohibits abortions based solely on a pre-natal down syndrome diagnosis. The Office presented oral arguments to the Court earlier this morning in the case Planned Parenthood v. Eric Schmitt.

In a press conference following the argument, Attorney General Schmitt stated, “Those with Down syndrome and other diagnoses bring unique joy, unconditional love and beauty to our world. They are daughters and sons, sisters and brothers and friends. They hold jobs, play sports, are involved in their communities … they are individuals, who make our world a better place simply by walking on the earth and being amongst us.”   Attorney General Schmitt finished his remarks with, “If people with Down syndrome diagnoses are eliminated entirely from our society, the loss to our nation, our communities and families would be immeasurable. I’m going to fight that battle every day and am hopeful that the Court will agree.”   In 2019 a federal judge left in tact, and then later blocked, the provision of HB126 that prohibited abortions based solely on a pre-natal Down syndrome diagnosis. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office appealed to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, and that appeal was denied. However, in a rare move, the Court granted an en banc review, and oral arguments in that appeal occurred earlier today.   The Attorney General’s Office also produced a short video with parents and family members of those with down syndrome: https://youtu.be/6G-Iz9SF18I   Attorney General Schmitt’s full remarks can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/20210921095445457.pdf?sfvrsn=683b4979_2   Video from the press conference can be found here: https://youtu.be/O6OR05mHKIo

  ###

You just read:

Missouri Attorney General Defends Law that Prohibits Abortion Based on Down Syndrome Diagnosis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.