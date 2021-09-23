REV Press Announces the Release of Ghosts in the Machine, a Behavioral Science Approach to Sales
Sales is hard. Fortunately, there is something you can do to make it easier: accept, understand, and embrace human irrationality.
Instead of promising secrets and shortcuts for success, Ghosts in the Machine will help you understand why the challenges you face persist.”LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REV Press is proud to announce Ryan Voeltz’s debut book, Ghosts in the Machine: Overcoming Decision-Making Biases in the Sales Cycle with Behavioral Science. By applying behavioral science concepts and principles to the sales cycle in a systematic and holistic structure, Ghosts in the Machine unpacks the common challenges salespeople encounter at each phase in the sales cycle, providing novel guidance that will enhance a company’s established go-to-market sales methodology.
— Ryan Voeltz
Ghosts in the Machine is not another attempt to recreate the sales wheel. Instead, this book provides valuable insights into the human beings that make buying decisions and the hidden behavioral drivers behind the sometimes-irrational decisions that they make.
The impact of human irrationality on decision-making is the most underappreciated aspect of the sales cycle. By outlining a behavioral approach that covers the entirety of the sales cycle, Ghosts in the Machine helps salespeople of all stripes to better understand and manage the human irrationalities that have the greatest impact on the sales cycle, and, in doing so, to sell more effectively.
About the Author
20 years of experience in a wide variety of sales jobs gives author Ryan Voeltz deep insight into what it takes to succeed as a salesperson, as well as the many difficulties and challenges that come with a sales career. Combining his firsthand experience with insights from behavioral science, he presents novel approaches to sales that complement and enhance existing go-to-market strategies.
Ryan Voeltz
REV Press
+1 310-406-5394
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn