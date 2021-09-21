Submit Release
Statement from Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) on Sen. Jeannie Darneille’s resignation from the Senate

“The people of the 27th Legislative District have had a dedicated, compassionate and tireless legislator in Sen. Jeannie Darneille since 2001. Her advocacy on behalf of our district’s and our state’s most vulnerable people – from children in foster care, to youth at risk, to elderly adults and people with disabilities – has resulted in many significant pieces of legislation over the years that have made our communities safer for everyone and helped more people thrive and succeed. It has been an honor to work alongside her as a colleague and seatmate, both when she served in the House, and during her years in the Senate. Most of all, Jeannie is a long-time friend who I deeply admire and respect, and I will miss working together with her for our constituents. But I know she will bring the same dedication, compassion, and tireless focus to her role as the Assistant Secretary of Women’s Prisons, and her leadership will continue to have positive impacts across the state.”

