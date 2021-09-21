R4G Celebrates 11 Year Old Girl's Sweet Rose Creamery's Mint Chip Ice Cream Review
Recruiting for Good (R4G) sponsors monthly sweet gig for girls; 'iReview Ice Cream.' GG.Ego is an 11 year old LA girl who writes sweet reviews in French.
GG.Ego is an 11 year old girl working on iReview Ice Cream Gig (created by Recruiting for Good). She writes her reviews in French.
This month, GG.Ego reviewed Sweet Rose Creamery's Mint Chip.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, this is GG.Ego's ice cream review in French; "Cette glace n’est PAS comme les autres! D’habitude, les glaces menthe-chocolat ont tendance à avoir un goût sucré trop prononcé, mais pas celle ci. Au lieu de sentir quasiment que le chocolat, la menthe est beaucoup plus présente. Les copeaux de chocolat sont très agréables, et se mélangent très bien avec la menthe. Le fait que cette glace soit bio fait ressortir la haute qualité de ce délicieux dessert glacé!"
iReview Ice Cream, Seriously The Sweetest Gig for Talented Kids. Recruiting for Good created gig to taste The World's Best Ice Cream and Write Goodie Foodie Reviews. Girls that do a great job on the gig, get hired again (just like in the real world). To learn more visit www.iReviewIceCream.com.
iAppreciate Myself a positive feel good social campaign for kids to learn a positive value that will lead to a fun fulfilling life. We combat social network ills; by creating fun filled experiences offline thru sweet gigs, sweet community gigs, and sweet celebrations www.iAppreciateMyself.com
This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids in LA. Starting in October (we're celebrating Halloween every weekend). In November, we're celebrating Thanksgiving with Grateful for Pie Parties (Taste LA's Best). And in December, we're hosting iCelebrate Cake Parties (Taste LA's Best). www.LoveisaTreat.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #lovelife #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
