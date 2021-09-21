SaaS Alerts Announces $3 Million Financing Round; Allocates 500K of Investment Opportunity to MSPs
Funding round led by channel industry veterans; offers MSP investment opportunity in fast-growth cybersecurity company purpose-built for IT service providersWILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaS Alerts, the cybersecurity company purpose-built for MSPs to protect and monetize their customers’ core business SaaS applications, announced today that it recently opened a new round of funding to capitalize on its exponential growth and has introduced an industry-first MSP investment opportunity.
SaaS Alerts unifies the monitoring and alerting of core business SaaS applications, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Dropbox, Slack and others. The MSP-exclusive platform centralizes security notifications and alerts, discovers abnormal user behavior and potential data loss/leakage risks, resolves gaps in management policies and serves as a powerful sales tool by providing instant SaaS security assessments.
This latest round will raise up to $3M of growth capital to expand SaaS Alerts’ sales and marketing efforts and to further its product development to incorporate many of the features requested by its MSP partners. The company has continued to experience rapid growth since its general availability launch in January and now supports over 200 MSPs and 60,000+ end users on the platform.
As with its initial funding round, SaaS Alerts seeks to secure those investors who truly understand the unique challenges and fast evolution of the MSP industry by tapping into the MSP software and IT services community to complete this raise.
David Bellini, a lead investor in this round currently serves as CEO of Password Boss and the CFO at ConnectOn. Previously, he served as President of ConnectWise, a company Bellini co-founded in 1982. Mr. Bellini will also be taking a board seat with SaaS Alerts as part of his consortium’s investment in this round.
The company has allocated up to $500K of the current round specifically for MSPs who are interested in participating.
"Over the years, the MSP community has observed countless software companies being funded by both venture and private equity and has witnessed many of those deals resulting in strong financial exits,” said Jim Lippie, CEO of SaaS Alerts. “Meanwhile, the MSPs who have given their hard-earned dollars and valuable feedback to help fuel some of those companies have received little in return for their contributions. We’d like to provide those MSPs who believe in solving for the problems and pain-points experienced by the IT services community – and especially those which relate to the growing cybersecurity threat landscape, the opportunity to not only benefit from the SaaS Alerts platform itself, but to also profit from its successful growth by becoming an investor. We feel that providing MSPs the opportunity to grow the company with us and to financially benefit from that is consistent with our goal to become the most MSP-friendly software company in the ecosystem."
To participate in the current funding round, interested parties need only demonstrate that they either own or work for a Managed IT Service Provider and that they are an accredited investor.
Founding members of Channel Angels, Gerwai Todd and Kevin Blake, will co-lead the investment syndication vehicle on behalf of SaaS Alerts. Those interested in the SaaS Alerts investment opportunity can register for an hour long informational webinar at www.saasalerts.com/invest
“We’re very excited to be working with Channel Angels to bring this investment opportunity to the MSP community. Without a strong partner to lead the syndication, we would not be able to effectively make this opportunity a reality.” added Lippie.
About Saas Alerts
SaaS Alerts is the cyber security company purpose built for MSPs to protect and monetize customer core SaaS business applications. SaaS Alerts offers a unified, real-time monitoring platform for MSPs to protect against: data theft, data at risk and bad actors and integrates with the most popular SaaS Applications. Learn more at www.saasalerts.com.
About Channel Angels
Channel Angels is a network of accredited angel investors with the mission of funding the next-generation of technology startups that serve small business customers. It is the first angel investor group built entirely from the channel for the channel.
