Cross Trade to bring weekend stock trading to South Korea
Cross Trade to expand into South Korea
Cross Trade has developed the first and only SEC-registered weekend platform for stock trading Designed by investors for investors, the platform enables non-professional retail investors (typically engaged in their ‘real jobs’ during the weekday) to engage in investing and stock trading even during the weekend.
Financial information does not cease during the weekend, and neither should retail investors’ ability to trade during a weekend. Average retail investors needing to take an action during the weekend have been unable to do so until the market re-opens, and then find themselves at the back of the line – business as usual.
Now, Cross Trade levels the playing field with its platform designed for retail investors, whose interests are paramount:
The post-an-order platform is more user-friendly’ than high frequency trading systems that populate the market today.
Cross Trade operates the system but will not itself use it, eliminating conflicts of interest.
The system and fee structure put the retail investor first. Cross-Trade’s mission is to “Leave Wall Street behind.”
Cross Trade is pleased to partner with London-based EDI, which has been out-front in supplying the financial global community since 1994. EDI will be the exclusive data provider for Cross Trade’s South Korean endeavor. The result: a break-up of the monopoly of pricing data produced from trading. Additionally, Cross Trade is introducing this unique service in the UK markets as soon as possible.
