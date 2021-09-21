Submit Release
Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson issue statement on Administration’s decision to move BLM’s headquarters back to Washington, D.C.

September 21, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 21, 2021) — Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson issued the following statement in a letter sent to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland following the Biden Administration’s decision to move the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management:

“We are profoundly disappointed with the Administration’s decision to move BLM’s headquarters back to Washington, D.C., thousands of miles away from the BLM lands and the people who bear the brunt of the agency’s decisions. Such a move represents the very worst of federal overreach and Beltway bureaucracy – further empowering unelected officials in the nation’s capital to exercise authority over huge swaths of the country with minimal accountability to impacted states, tribes, local government, and the communities that depend on these landscapes. The Administration’s decision is an affront to western states who have worked tirelessly with locally-based BLM personnel to better conserve and actively manage western landscapes in the face of drought, climate change, catastrophic wildfires, and other challenges.”

