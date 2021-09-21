Cryptocurrency Market Anticipated to Grow $4.94 Billion By 2030 at 12.8% CAGR | In-Depth Analysis with Top Key Players
Increase in need for operational efficiency, transparency in financial payment systems, and rise in demand for remittances in developing countries boosts the cryptocurrency market growth”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrencies are a digital means of exchange and work using blockchain technology which provides means of security. There is an increase in the demand for cryptocurrency among consumers, as it is reducing the time required to transfer payment. Further, it helps remove the need of third parties in business deals, offers improved capital optimization, and provides better security measurement.
— Vivek Karmalkar
Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Cryptocurrency Market By Offering (Hardware [ASIC, GPU, FPGA, and Others] and Software), Process (Mining and Transaction), Type (Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], Tether [USDT], Binance Coin [BNB], Cardano [ADA], Ripple [XRP], and Others), and End User (Trading, Retail & E-commerce, Banking, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".
The market report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the present market aspects, estimations, assessments, revolving scenarios, and dynamic forces of the industry from 2019 to 2028. An extensive study of the aspects that drive and curtail the market growth is also demonstrated. The wide-ranging assessment of the market size and its proper breakdown help determine the dominant market opportunities.
The major countries in each region are portrayed according to the chunk of revenue they have. The major market players in the industry are outlined, and their plans & strategies are examined thoroughly, that ideate the competitive outlook of the cryptocurrency market.
The market report covers the regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report also presents a comprehensive scenario of the market in each jurisdiction.
The frontrunners in the global cryptocurrency market are studied in this report. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prop up their stand in the industry. The key players operating in cryptocurrency industry include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., BitFury Group Limited, BTL Group Ltd., Coincheck Inc., Intel Corporation, Ledger SAS, NVIDIA Corporation, Ripple, Xilinx Inc., and Xapo Holdings Limited.
The report offers detailed information regarding major end-users and annual forecasts from 2019 to 2028. In addition, it presents revenue forecasts for each year along with sales and sales growth of the market. The forecasts are offered by a thorough study of market by proficient analysts concerning geographical assessment of market. These forecasts are beneficial to gain deep insight on the future prospects of the industry.
Key Benefits of the Report:
1. This study gives out an edifying illustration of the global cryptocurrency market along with the contemporary trends and future assessments to support the investment takes.
2. The market report, furthermore, presents statistics in regards to key drivers, restraining factors and opportunities coupled with an all-inclusive analysis of the market revenue.
3. The current market is thoroughly assessed from 2019 to 2028 to accentuate the global cryptocurrency market growth scenario. This analytical pattern displays assertiveness of the market by analyzing several parameters including pressures from alternatives, power of the suppliers, and choice of the buyers operating in industry.
Major Offering of the Report:
1. Top impacting factors: An extensive study of the driving factors, imminent opportunities, and challenges.
2. Current drifts & trends: A thorough analysis of recent market trends and forecasts for the next few years to lay hold of a tactical, premeditated decision.
3. Segmental inquiry: A pervasive analysis of each segment and growth factors along with growth rate estimation.
4. Geographical analysis: Detailed discernments on the market potential across each province to allow the market players to make the most out of the market opportunities.
5. Competitive scenario: An extensive analysis of frontrunners active in the industry.
Questions Answered in the Cryptocurrency Market Research Report:
1. Which are the leading players active in the global cryptocurrency market?
2. What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the global cryptocurrency market size?
3. How the current cryptocurrency market trends that would influence the industry in the next few years?
4. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the global market?
5. What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
Cryptocurrency Market Key Segments:
By Offering:
1. Hardware
2. Software
By Process:
1. Mining
2. Transaction
By Type:
1. Bitcoin (BTC)
2. Ethereum (ETH)
3. Tether (USDT)
4. Binance Coin (BNB)
5. Cardano (ADA)
6. Ripple (XRP)
7. Others
By End User:
1. Trading
2. Retail and E-commerce
3. Banking
4. Others
By Region:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. LAMEA
CHAPTERS DISCUSSED IN THE REPORT: [Total 354 Pages]
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Cryptocurrency Market, By Offering
Chapter 5: Cryptocurrency Market, By Process
Chapter 6: Cryptocurrency Market, By Type
Chapter 7: Cryptocurrency Market, By End Use Industry
Chapter 8: Cryptocurrency Market, By Region
Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10: Company Profiles
