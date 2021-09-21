Submit Release
News Search

There were 727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,965 in the last 365 days.

PlanFirst Success Story: City of Swainsboro – ISO Class 3 Rating

DCA’s PlanFirst program recognizes and rewards Georgia communities that clearly demonstrate an established pattern of successfully implementing their Local Comprehensive Plan. Our PlanFirst “Success Story” series highlights these cities and counties by sharing their incredible achievements. You can view all of the communities on our Story Map

In the Emanuel County Joint Comprehensive Plan, the City of Swainsboro outlined several objectives for improving the Swainsboro fire department. Many of the city’s objectives combined into a larger goal of attaining an Insurance Services Organization (ISO) Class 3 rating. 

As documented in the 2017 Community Work Program Report of Accomplishments, the City of Swainsboro successfully implemented numerous improvements, such as the construction of a new fire headquarters with training facilities and condition room, purchase of a new fire truck including a 75-ft. ladder truck and pumper, implementation of a new early alert system, and addition of new hydrants. 

These improvements, along with additional upgrades to the department, helped the city attain an ISO Class 3 rating. The rating not only demonstrates the quality of the City of Swainsboro’s fire department, but it also results in lower insurance premiums for many businesses and homeowners in the city. 

You just read:

PlanFirst Success Story: City of Swainsboro – ISO Class 3 Rating

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.