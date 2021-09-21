Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Launches iAppreciate Myself A Sweet Social Campaign for Kids

We Can Inspire Kids to Experience a Fulfilling Life By Teaching Just One Value 'iAppreciate Myself'

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote

Our Sweet Celebrations are for Talented Kids to Enjoy LA's Best Treats

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing to make a positive impact. The campaign launches to combat social network negative affects on kids in USA.

We're inspiring kids to learn just 1 value that will propel their fun fulfilling life... iAppreciate Myself!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals; generates proceeds to fund and create The Sweetest Experiences that teach talented kids positive life values.

Recruiting for Good launches a sweet social campaign, "iAppreciate Myself" to combat social networks and its negative affects on kids.

Recruiting for Good creates fun filled kid experiences offline thru sweet creative gigs, sweet community gigs, and sweet celebrations.

Every weekend in October, November, and December thru sweet celebrations 'Love is a Treat;' kids learn to appreciate themselves (and their parents).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Want to live a fun fulfilling life you love? Learn to validate yourself, never needing approval from others to feel good about who you want to be, what you want to accomplish and be remembered for… Want a life without limitations…appreciate yourself today!"

About

iAppreciate Myself a positive feel good social campaign for kids to learn a positive value that will lead to a fun fulfilling life. We combat social network ills; by creating fun filled experiences offline thru sweet gigs, sweet community gigs, and sweet celebrations www.iAppreciateMyself.com

This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids in LA. Starting in October (we're celebrating Halloween every weekend). In November, we're celebrating Thanksgiving with Grateful for Pie Parties (Taste LA's Best). And in December, we're hosting iCelebrate Cake Parties (Taste LA's Best). www.LoveisaTreat.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #lovelife #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.

