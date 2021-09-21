Recruiting for Good Launches iAppreciate Myself A Sweet Social Campaign for Kids
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing to make a positive impact. The campaign launches to combat social network negative affects on kids in USA.
Recruiting for Good launches a sweet social campaign, "iAppreciate Myself" to combat social networks and its negative affects on kids.
Recruiting for Good creates fun filled kid experiences offline thru sweet creative gigs, sweet community gigs, and sweet celebrations.
Every weekend in October, November, and December thru sweet celebrations 'Love is a Treat;' kids learn to appreciate themselves (and their parents).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Want to live a fun fulfilling life you love? Learn to validate yourself, never needing approval from others to feel good about who you want to be, what you want to accomplish and be remembered for… Want a life without limitations…appreciate yourself today!"
This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids in LA. Starting in October (we're celebrating Halloween every weekend). In November, we're celebrating Thanksgiving with Grateful for Pie Parties (Taste LA's Best). And in December, we're hosting iCelebrate Cake Parties (Taste LA's Best). www.LoveisaTreat.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #lovelife #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
