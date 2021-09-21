Submit Release
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (21 September 2021)

New Cases: 33 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 61,416 Active Cases: 6,174 Total Recovered: 52,743 (288 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 59 (7 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 6 Total Test Conducted: 403,244 (974 New) Total Deaths: 2,267 (3 New)

Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 515, 349 (5,088 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 241,737 (2,119 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 235,650 (876 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 477,387 (2,995 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

