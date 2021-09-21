Online public information meeting to be held October 4 about redevelopment of the former Carolina Asbestos Corporation site in Davidson

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Waste Management will host an online public information meeting on October 4 to discuss the redevelopment plans of the Davidson Depot property (former Carolina Asbestos Corporation site), located at 301 Depot Street in Davidson.

At this meeting, state environmental staff will provide details about redevelopment plans as they relate to the Brownfields Agreement, including the land-use restrictions, long-term use(s) and conceptual plan for redevelopment. Staff will also present a site history along with a review of the site’s status as a brownfields site, including assessments to-date and overall redevelopment plan adapted for reuse of the existing structures for non-residential uses.

The former Carolina Asbestos Corporation site is being redeveloped through an agreement between the prospective developer and the state’s Brownfields Program, which redevelops vacant, underused, contaminated properties into productive, usable sites.

What: Information meeting to discuss redevelopment of Davidson Depot site (former Carolina Asbestos Corporation) in Davidson

When: 6:30 p.m., Monday, October 4

Where: Meeting by Web Ex https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=m64deec6c21f8f90d527215e4f5816ed8

Event number: 2428 216 7140

Event password: bf104 (23104 from phones)

Dial in option: 1-415-655-0003 Access Code: 242 821 67140 There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.

To view the Brownfields documents online, go to: https://bit.ly/39fcIoO. The complete Notice of Intent can also be found at the Davidson Library, located at 119 South Main Street in Davidson. Comments will be accepted beginning October 5 through 5 p.m. on November 3.

Linden Manufacturing and, Davidson Cotton Mill manufactured products at the site prior to the 1930s. Carolina Asbestos Company operated at 301 Depot Street. During this time, Carolina Asbestos Company manufactured asbestos-containing materials through the 1960s. Asbestos-containing waste was disposed on the property, including a former holding pond located in the western portion of the site. It was reported that asbestos-containing material was removed from the manufacturing location and used as fill at nearby neighboring properties. Following inspections by the EPA, soil samples were collected by the EPA in 2016/2017 and 2020 at neighboring residences, which was followed by removal of asbestos-contaminated soil and installation of clean fill and sod. State, local and federal agencies will work with the community regarding long-term, continued management of the asbestos issues.

Asbestos is the name given to a naturally occurring group of minerals composed of tiny fibers that can be inhaled into the lungs, where they tend to stay because of their shape. Inhaled asbestos fibers can cause asbestosis, lung cancer and other lung diseases that may not appear until many years after exposure.

For information about the site in Spanish, please call Miguel Alvalle at (919) 614-8401. For more information about the Davidson Depot (former Carolina Asbestos Company) site, go to: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/waste-management/superfund-section/inactive-hazardous-sites-program/carolina.

# # #