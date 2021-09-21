Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Imelda J. Pate to Appoint New Greene County Clerk of Superior Court

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Imelda J. Pate will appoint Holly J. Little as the new Greene County Clerk of Superior Court on Friday, October 1, 2021. The appointment will become effective upon the retirement of current Clerk of Superior Court Sandra E. Beaman, who will leave office on September 30, 2021.

Little began her career with the Greene County Clerk of Superior Court’s office on September 2, 1998, when she was first appointed to serve as a deputy clerk of court by the late Honorable Joyce J. Harrell. Five years later, in 2003, she was appointed as an assistant clerk by former Greene County Clerk of Superior Court Sandra B. Sutton, a position she maintained with the Honorable Sandra E. Beaman.

Throughout her tenure in the clerk’s office, Little has served in every division, including juvenile, civil, criminal, estates and guardianships. She is well-liked in the judicial community and in Greene County. Her knowledge, training, and experience in the clerk’s office over the years has established a firm foundation for her to rely on in fulfilling the important and vital role as the clerk of superior court.

In her letter of interest to Judge Pate, Little acknowledged the changes that the future of the court system has facing it in an era of increased reliance on and use of technology. Referencing her agreeable rapport with the other deputy and assistant clerks, Little said, “It is very important at this time of change to maintain cohesiveness in the office in order to provide the same level of service the citizens of Greene County have come to expect and appreciate from the clerk’s office.”

Little will serve as the Greene County Clerk of Superior Court until a new clerk is elected by the citizens of Greene County in the November 2022 election.