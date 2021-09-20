More Than 142,000 People Receive First Dose Between August 20 and September 19

Since the launch of the $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced more than 142,400 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Eligibility to earn the vaccine reward for receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has now closed. However, Wisconsinites 12 and older who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine between August 20 and September 19 from a vaccine provider in Wisconsin, Michigan, or Minnesota still have time to submit their information by September 30, 2021, to claim their $100 reward.

“I want to thank the Wisconsinites who have stepped up to protect themselves, their community, and our state in the battle against COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Whether you got vaccinated in March or just this month, every shot in an arm is bringing us one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us and ensuring our state’s continued economic recovery.”

In order to receive the $100 reward, eligible Wisconsin residents will need to fill out the form available at 100.wisconsin.gov or call 844-684-1064 to register over the phone. Information submitted will be used to verify that individuals have a valid first COVID-19 vaccine dose reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) between August 20 and September 19. DHS is working with vaccinators to validate the submissions for the reward program. Rewards cards will be mailed to the individual’s Wisconsin address and may take six to eight weeks to be mailed to participants. Proof of insurance, I.D., or citizenship are not required to get vaccinated or to be eligible for the reward program.

“We know that since August 20, over 142,400 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “If you haven’t claimed your $100 reward yet, visit 100.Wisconsin.gov. And remind your newly-vaccinated friends, family, or co-workers to be sure to register if they got their first shot between August 20 and September 19. If you know people who still haven’t gotten vaccinated, have a conversation with them and encourage them to take this important step to protect their own health and the health of their community.”

DHS continues to urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to follow current best health practices such as wearing a mask in public indoor spaces and staying home when sick. These measures will help stop the surge of the Delta variant across the state and help protect people from severe illness, hospitalizations, and death caused from the virus.

For more information on the reward program, visit the DHS $100 reward webpage or call 844-684-1064. Language assistance is available. If you already had COVID-19, you should still get vaccinated. You can find COVID-19 vaccinations at vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211. To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 and to learn more about how to stay protected, subscribe to the DHS COVID-19 Weekly Newsletter.

You can also follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.